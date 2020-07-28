Thanks to You

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The members of the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County thank all the people who were a part of our first-ever virtual candidate forums.

A very big thank you to Barry Verrill and his staff at KLTV, including Eric Anderson, who provided the links to the forums; and Charles Douglas, who patiently walked us through all the steps.

Thank you to all the candidates who agreed to participate. It also was a new experience for some of them.

Thank you to The Daily News for reporting on all five of the forums. We appreciate the amount of coverage that you gave to the forums.

Sharon Watt,

Ramona Leber,

Marcella O’Flanagan,

Paula Bosel

League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County

