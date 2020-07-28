Thanks to You
Thanks to You

Thank You

The members of the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County thank all the people who were a part of our first-ever virtual candidate forums.

A very big thank you to Barry Verrill and his staff at KLTV, including Eric Anderson, who provided the links to the forums; and Charles Douglas, who patiently walked us through all the steps.

Thank you to all the candidates who agreed to participate. It also was a new experience for some of them.

Thank you to The Daily News for reporting on all five of the forums. We appreciate the amount of coverage that you gave to the forums.

Sharon Watt,

Ramona Leber,

Marcella O’Flanagan,

Paula Bosel

League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County

