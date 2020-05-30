Thanks to You

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks to all for the support

The staff, students and families of the Longview School District thank our community partners and members that support our Family Community Resource Center.

The ongoing support month after month to keep the FCRC sustainable and open to help our families in need of services and resource is always amazing. Our community also has really stepped up to help in this time of unusual need during this COVID-19 crisis.

We thank so much the Eat and Thrive Group and Altrusa for their ongoing support of weekend food bags for our children that are food challenged on the weekends. We also are supported in this weekend food distribution through the Hunger Grant and Bethany Lutheran Church. They are averaging about 200 bags a week.

Thank you to Outreach Inc. who has filled our emergency food pantry to assist with weekly emergency food boxes.

We thank the Amerigroup Insurance for the contribution to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. We also share a thank you to the Health Care Foundation, and the Child and Adolescent Clinic for their ongoing support of medical navigators and assistance with getting medical appointments and medical insurance for our students.