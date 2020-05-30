Thanks to You

Thanks to all for the support
The staff, students and families of the Longview School District thank our community partners and members that support our Family Community Resource Center.
The ongoing support month after month to keep the FCRC sustainable and open to help our families in need of services and resource is always amazing. Our community also has really stepped up to help in this time of unusual need during this COVID-19 crisis.
We thank so much the Eat and Thrive Group and Altrusa for their ongoing support of weekend food bags for our children that are food challenged on the weekends. We also are supported in this weekend food distribution through the Hunger Grant and Bethany Lutheran Church. They are averaging about 200 bags a week.
Thank you to Outreach Inc. who has filled our emergency food pantry to assist with weekly emergency food boxes.
We thank the Amerigroup Insurance for the contribution to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. We also share a thank you to the Health Care Foundation, and the Child and Adolescent Clinic for their ongoing support of medical navigators and assistance with getting medical appointments and medical insurance for our students.
In response to COVID-19 support, thank you to Longview Fibre Federal Credit Union for setting up an account for the community to give money for food for the emergency boxes. Thank you for your generous donation, ordering the food, picking up the food and delivering to the FCRC for distribution.
This has been an amazing support for our families. We thank the 15th Avenue Safeway for working so closely with Fibre Federal Credit Union on his project.
We thank the Southwest Foundation and T-Mobile for donating funds to extend he vegetables and groceries. And, we thank Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway for working closely with he FCRC staff to get these fresh fruits and vegetables organized, boxed, priced and loaded. None of these boxes would be able to be filled and stuffed if it was not for the generosity of the WestRock box plant that is providing our boxes each week for the families’ food.
In addition, our last thank you for this month goes to LSW Architects in Vancouver for sponsoring a huge fundraiser in Vancouver for Family Community Resource Centers and for sponsoring our Longview School District FCRC.
This very generous donation is to help our homeless families or families at risk of becoming homeless to give these families a hand up during hard times and to help their kids be more successful in school.
Our FCRC could not be able to help our most in need families without all the amazing support and hope from everyone mentioned here.
Thank you all so very, very much.
Mollie DuBois,
McKinney Vento
Homeless District liaisons
LCSG grateful for the support
Lower Columbia School Gardens is a grateful recipient of support from PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in 2020 to fund our fresh produce distribution. In normal years, LCSG produces hundreds of pounds of food to distribute to kids and families throughout our Cowlitz County community. This year, we are producing even more fresh produce of every kind to help alleviate hunger in our community with garden-grown food during this COVID-19 crisis.
Thanks to the support of PeaceHealth, Lower Columbia School Gardens was able to produce even more food for individuals and families who need it this growing season. We are partnering with local organizations to ensure people struggling to make ends meet during impossibly difficult days at least have access to fresh, healthy fruit and vegetables. As our gardens come alive this spring, summer and fall, we will continue make what we grow available to anyone who needs it.
We’re grateful we had the option and the ability to meet a critical community need during this crisis, and even more thankful for community partners and supporters who made it possible. Thank you PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
With gratitude.
Ian Thompson,
executive director
Lower Columbia School Gardens
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!