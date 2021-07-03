Thanks to You

Champions recognized
Due to the pandemic, Pathways 2020 was unable to hold an event to recognize the Community Champions for 2020.
Champions are recognized for their outstanding work in one or more of the following categories: nutrition, education, health, civic, housing, visionary and economic vitality. Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, these champions continued their work for the betterment of our communities and deserve thanks.
Civic
- : Mathew Carnahan, Ann Codero, Joann Ellis, Ron and Sandy Junker, Melinda McCrady, Tina McCully, Kathleen Meschke, RAINS, Melissa Vanquero and Heather Wooldridge.
Visionary
- : JANUS Youth, Ilona Kerby and Georgia Waite.
Visionary and civic
- : Castle Rock Community Development Association.
Visionary and health
- : Dian Cooper.
- Education: Julia Collins and Youth & Family Link.
Economic vitality
- : Lindsey Cope, Dynamic Energy Solutions and Ray and Lisa Pyle.
Housing
- : Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity, Frank Morrison, Shawn Nyman and Diane Perron.
Health
- : David Fine.
Nutrition
- : Scott Neves, Denise Rae and Ian Thompson.
Nutrition, visionary and education
- : Liz and Dexter Kearny.
Ilona Kerby,
Board President
Pathways 2020
Thanks to AmeriCorps
AmeriCorps has been in Cowlitz County for 21 years, and as this term comes to an end, I take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone involved in this service program throughout the years.
The dedication of staff and members has helped so many nonprofits over the years expand and enhance programming, all to make a difference in the lives of our citizens. Thanks to Lifeworks for hosting this program for the benefit of all these past years. Thank you to all the dedicated members that continue to volunteer in our community long after their terms are over. Thank you to the staff of AmeriCorps for the support of nonprofits in our community. You will be missed.