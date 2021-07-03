Thanks to You

Thanks to AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps has been in Cowlitz County for 21 years, and as this term comes to an end, I take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone involved in this service program throughout the years.

The dedication of staff and members has helped so many nonprofits over the years expand and enhance programming, all to make a difference in the lives of our citizens. Thanks to Lifeworks for hosting this program for the benefit of all these past years. Thank you to all the dedicated members that continue to volunteer in our community long after their terms are over. Thank you to the staff of AmeriCorps for the support of nonprofits in our community. You will be missed.