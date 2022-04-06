 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People

Thanks to You

AAADSW grateful to area legislators

Victory! Thanks to the support of our local legislators and advocacy efforts of the Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities (AAADSW) Advisory Council members, the Washington State Legislature ended the 2022 legislative session with a major victory for individuals receiving in-home care by passing Senate Bill 5745.

Kudos to our area legislators for their hard work this session.

Special thanks to our local legislators for taking time to review this important issue and voting “Yea” on SB 5745:

14th Legislative District: Senator Curtis King (R), Representative Gina Mosbrucker (R), and Representative Chris Corry (R)

17th Legislative District: Senator Wilson (R), Representative Paul Harris (R), and

Representative Vicki Kraft (R)

18th Legislative District: Senator Ann Rivers (R), Representative Brandon Vick (R), and Representative Larry Hoff (R)

19th Legislative District: Senator Jeff Wilson (R), Representative Jim Walsh (R), and

Representative Joel McEntire (R)

20th Legislative District: Senator John Braun (R), Representative Ed Orcutt (R), and

Representative Peter Abbarno (R)

49th Legislative District: Senator Annette Cleveland (D), Representative Sharon Wylie (D), and Representative Monica Stonier (D)

Senate Bill 5745 increases the Personal Needs Allowance (PNA) for Medicaid recipients receiving in-home long-term care. The law will take effect on July 1, 2022.

PNA is the amount of monthly income, determined by federal law, a Medicaid recipient is allowed to spend on living costs such as rent or mortgage payments, food, utilities, transportation, and other personal expenses.

Medicaid recipients, with income above the limit set by federal law, are required to contribute to the cost of their in-home care.

Kudos to AAADSW’s Advisory Council members.

AAADSW’s Advisory Council members advocated for an increase in the PNA. They took the messages and stories of people and their families right to our legislative representatives in Olympia. They met with legislators on Senior Lobby Day to explain how requiring people needing care to contribute a large part of their monthly income impacts their day-to-day living and ability to make ends meet.

Deeply appreciative.

We are very grateful for the bipartisan work that led to passing SB 5745. This is great leadership by our state senators and representatives and could not have been accomplished without their tireless around-the-clock efforts.

Thank you for all that you do!

Mike Reardon, executive director

Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of SW Washington

Arnie Dyer, advisory council chair

Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of SW Washington

