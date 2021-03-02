Thanks to You

Many thanks to so many citizens

With all the chaos that has surrounded us for the past year, I think it’s time to stop and give some much-deserved appreciation to the following citizens.

I start with the obituary I read of Carol Crayne on Sunday, Feb. 14. There was a fine photo of her along with many of her accomplishments. But, I noticed there was an omission of her being the president of the ‘23 Club in 2005. She was an amazing lady and I salute her.

I’m sure she inherited much of her civic mindedness from her father, Clyde Shadiow and her mother, Wanda. Clyde Shadow was President of the ‘23 Cub in 2003. He, too, was an active and civic minded person going back several years. I remember the Longview Room in the Merk building where he and John and Mary Chilson worked together to preserve much of Longview’s history that would have been lost if not for them.

Others who deserve special recognition and are sometimes taken for granted are Bob Gregory and Dave Campbell, previous city managers; Kurt Sacha, who is the IT (Information Technology) manager and doing a tremendous job. Thanks to our prior city mayors Dennis Weber, Kurt Anagnostou and Don Jensen for doing an underappreciated job. Thank you Ken Botero and Mary Jane Melink for your years of service to our city.