Thanks to You

Many thanks to so many citizens
With all the chaos that has surrounded us for the past year, I think it’s time to stop and give some much-deserved appreciation to the following citizens.
I start with the obituary I read of Carol Crayne on Sunday, Feb. 14. There was a fine photo of her along with many of her accomplishments. But, I noticed there was an omission of her being the president of the ‘23 Club in 2005. She was an amazing lady and I salute her.
I’m sure she inherited much of her civic mindedness from her father, Clyde Shadiow and her mother, Wanda. Clyde Shadow was President of the ‘23 Cub in 2003. He, too, was an active and civic minded person going back several years. I remember the Longview Room in the Merk building where he and John and Mary Chilson worked together to preserve much of Longview’s history that would have been lost if not for them.
Others who deserve special recognition and are sometimes taken for granted are Bob Gregory and Dave Campbell, previous city managers; Kurt Sacha, who is the IT (Information Technology) manager and doing a tremendous job. Thanks to our prior city mayors Dennis Weber, Kurt Anagnostou and Don Jensen for doing an underappreciated job. Thank you Ken Botero and Mary Jane Melink for your years of service to our city.
Christmas comes and goes and I would like to thank all of the city employees and service club members who put up the lights and decorations every year.
Thanks to Jennifer Wills and her team from the Parks and Recreation Department for keeping the lake, parks and golf course organized and beautiful.
We all enjoy reading the Columbia River Reader, thanks to Ned and Sue Piper. Ned Piper also served as the ‘23 Club president in 1985.
Special thanks go to Don Hanes and Craig and Vonnie Trimble for their hard work and expertise in building our downtown gateway signs. Thanks to KLYK and KLOG; and Kirk, Ray and Dave. And thanks to KLTV and to the Port of Longview for the great work and thanks to all of our business people.
Many thanks also to the John McClelland family as well as Ted Natt and to everyone at today’s The Daily News for all the hard work to keep our papers coming.
Thanks to Andre Stepankowsky and Nancy Edwards for their years at The Daily News.
There are so many more to thank. Our churches, hospitals, care givers, clubs, police and fire departments, library, schools, mill workers and all the good citizens of Longview-Kelso.
And, thank you, R.A. Long and also Forbes magazine for naming Longview one of the “Top 10 Prettiest” U.S. Cities. (The Daily News, April 3, 2012).
Bill Kasch
Longview
Thanks for the FCRC support
The Longview School District Family Community Resource Center thanks the following organizations and businesses for supporting our Longview School District families.
Thank you to FISH for all of the health and hygiene supplies to make hygiene packets for families in need and to the Cowlitz Free Clinic for providing free sports physicals and flu clinics at the CRC.
We thank CAP for its continual partnership to supply dry and cold food boxes to distribute on a weekly basis to our food-challenged families. We also thank Target and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe for the boxes and backpacks full of amazing school supplies for our kids who are going to school hybridly and remotely. These supplies have been dispersed to all the schools through each school’s family liaisons and school counselors. In addition, there is a stored supply in the FCRC for families who need them.
We have had some beautiful blankets donated by the Kinship Navigation program which helps families raise their children. The blankets were donated to the agency and shared with our families. Thank you also to the various members of the community who have donated cash, new clothing and supplies to the FCRC. We so appreciate your support and help. It is amazing how much our FCRC is supported by our community businesses, organizations, clubs, churches and individuals.