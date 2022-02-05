Thanks to You

FCRC thankful for all the support

It is with a huge grateful heart that we thank so many businesses, organizations and community members for all of the generous donations of time, services, donations and gits to keep the Family Community Resource Center serving so many of our Longview School District families.

The number of community individuals who continue to on a regular basis to drop off donations, food, hygiene supplies, gift cards, diapers and more is just amazing. As is, all of the people who adopted our families for the holidays with food, gifts and clothes. Thank you all so very much.

We give a shout out to the Grocery Outlet and the Ocean Beach Highway Walmart for their generous donations, discounts and amazing staff support to get our Thanksgiving meal boxes (120 families) and our holiday break grocery boxes (160 families). In partnership with these two stores, we thank Bethany Lutheran Church, the Longview School Gardens and the WestRock box plant for providing all of the boxes for the food. We also continue to thank E.A.T. (Eat and Thrive) and Altrusa for their continuous support to provide weekend food bags to more than 225 children each week.

We also thank the Rotary Club for the amazing donation of new scholastic books and gift cards that will be handed out to all interested families in need of filling their home libraries through a breakfast and book project for kindergarteners through fifth-graders in February.

Thank you to Peggy H. of the Pieceful Quilters and Linda I. and her sewing group out of Montesano, Washington, for the gorgeous quilts, pillowcases, scarves and hats for our Unaccompanied Youth and any kids that need warm blankets, new pillows and cases. These items are sooooooo appreciated by the kids and families who get them. They are beautiful.

Thank you to the Kaiser Permanente staff for the pillow and clothing donations you drop by randomly to add to these warm items kids need.

We thank the Price Foundation for its ongoing support to purchase, put together and hand out healthy snack bags to any of the students who stop by the FCRC, participate in any of the events and who could benefit from them. This is an ongoing fit that will be handed out through the remainder of the school year.

A big thank you goes to Windermere Realtors for the amazing pajama donation that provided new pajamas to more than 100 kids. It was so fun to see these families get new pajamas for their kids.

We also thank Windemere for the ongoing support with Twin City Laundry to support the FCRC families in need to get laundry services. Thanks also to the Ross employees who held a staff fundraiser that allowed us to give Ross gift cards to families in need over the holidays; to the Mint Valley Gold ladies who provided hats, mittens and coats for distribution; to Epsilon Sigma Alpha Kappa chapter members who donated backpacks full of new socks; to the Longview Community Church for the donations of new socks and shoes; and to FISH for donating 150 gift certificates for new shoes.

If I have missed anyone who provided holiday help this past November and December please reach out and let me know. As you can see, the list is incredible and I don’t want to miss anyone as everything that comes into FCRC is used, need and so appreciate.

Thank you all for your ongoing support to our Longview School District families.

Mollie S. DuBois

Longview School District

Homeless/Foster Care Liaison

CAP thankful for generous support

I thank Safeway shoppers and our local Safeway stores in Longview and Kelso for the generosity shown with the holiday meals.

Lower Columbia CAP was overwhelmed with the wonderful outpouring of support for our community members in need. Between the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals 1,375 households were able to enjoy a full holiday meal with their families. All this was due to the kind people who live and work in our community.

Thank you all!

Ilona Kerby,

Executive Director

Lower Columbia CAP

