Thanks to You

Family grateful for support, donations

When she was stable enough, Charlotte and Haley were transported by plane June 18 to Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Sacramento, Calif. Dustin drove over the next day. On June 22, doctors performed amputations above the elbows and knees, and removed 59 percent of her skin.

Skin grafts began the first week of July, taking the donor skin from her back. She will have no less than three skin grafts. It takes five to seven days to know how much of the skin will be accepted by her body. The main reason she was sent to California was so she could use her own skin, which is less likely to be rejected. They also build their prosthetics in-house, and the non-profit hospital will provide free care to Charlotte until she is 21. This is not to say bills haven’t been mounting.