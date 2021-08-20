Thanks to You

Family grateful for support, donations
Charlotte Rose Johnson celebrated her second birthday June 29, a week after having all four of her limbs amputated.
Charlotte was diagnosed with meningococcemia blood poisoning May 20. Her parents, Dustin and Haley, spent 39 days at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, where Charlotte was on life support for weeks.
When she was stable enough, Charlotte and Haley were transported by plane June 18 to Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Sacramento, Calif. Dustin drove over the next day. On June 22, doctors performed amputations above the elbows and knees, and removed 59 percent of her skin.
Skin grafts began the first week of July, taking the donor skin from her back. She will have no less than three skin grafts. It takes five to seven days to know how much of the skin will be accepted by her body. The main reason she was sent to California was so she could use her own skin, which is less likely to be rejected. They also build their prosthetics in-house, and the non-profit hospital will provide free care to Charlotte until she is 21. This is not to say bills haven’t been mounting.
The Go Fund Me account “Helping Hands for Charlotte Rose” has raised more than $64,000 since May 23 to help cover costs.
Dustin and Haley’s emergency paid time off ends in August.
The family hopes to have Charlotte back home in La Center, Wash., by Nov. 1. She’ll be sent home with a wheelchair and her first prosthetics. Her parents have to make adjustments to their home to accommodate Charlotte’s needs, including ramps and wider doors.
The family is grateful to the Bridges Team at Doernbecher’s who provided around-the-clock one-on-one care; Dr. Aileen Kirby; Alissa Kehr, RN; Melanie Hinton, RN; Dr. Tyler Tate; and social workers Lindsay Wooster-Halberg, Atheena Cabiness, and Jan Crider who created a beautiful watercolor book of Charlotte’s life-changing adventure.
To so many others, thank you for your words of support, prayers, cards, letters, birthday gifts, and all the love and kindness shown by family, friends, coworkers and complete strangers who will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Above all, we want to thank Charlotte for her strength, her patience, and the joy and inspiration she brings to all. God bless you baby girl.
Charlotte is the granddaughter of Brenda Kohlschmidt of Longview, Dale Johnson of Kalama and Debra Atwood of Vancouver; and the great-granddaughter of Bob and Elaine Carey of Longview, Violet Johnson of Kalama and Margaret “Beppa” Sipma of Orangevale, Calif.
For anyone who would like to help, donations may be made to the Go Fund Me account “Helping Hands for Charlotte Rose” or by mailing Haley Atwood for Charlotte’s Fund, c/o Castparts Federal Credit Union, 8120 S.E. Luther Road, Portland, OR 97206.
The family of Charlotte Rose Johnson
Hello Life grateful for foundation grant
Hello Life thanks the Price Foundation for its generous grant that will allow local residents to access professional eating disorder recovery care.
Your support is essential to the recovery of so many in our community. We thank you with all our hearts.
Shira Lile,
executive director
Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services
CAP grateful for generous grant
With a generous grant from The Healthcare Foundation, CAP is providing medical-grade sanitation of our public transportation vehicles and facilities to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and other illnesses within our community.
Kelly Wagoner, CAP Transportation Program Manager shares, “Thanks to the grant from The Healthcare Foundation, we’ve been able to purchase electrostatic sprayers and medical-grade disinfectants to help protect even our most vulnerable riders. Now we can disinfect the buses even more thoroughly in about half the time that it was taking us to wipe them down. We know our methods are more effective this way and the solution used is less toxic than traditional cleaners. It’s safer for the passengers and the people cleaning.”