Thanks to You

Church thankful for program support

Bethany Lutheran Church thanks the following programs supporting our Weekend Go Bags for Hungry Kids in Kelso, Kalama and Longview.

We have partnered with the Faith Food Bank in Kelso, the Eat and Thrive Program and the Family Community Resource Center in Longview, and the United Methodist Church in Kelso, who together are providing more than 600 bags of food per month children can eat on weekends at home when there is no free school lunch available.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of America has provided more than $16,000 over three years. The Longview Healthcare Foundation has provided $4,000 over two years. Amerigroup has provided more than $5,000 this year. United Way Phase 38 has provided $3,000 this year. Finally, the Firstenburg Foundation of Vancouver has just granted us $10,000 for the coming summer and school year.

We also thank the Kelso and Longview school districts’ administration and their homeless counselors/liaisons for supporting this program and distributing the food bags.

We are deeply grateful for the support that helps keep our children healthy, fed and prepared to learn in our schools.

Barbara J. Clausen,