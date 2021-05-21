Thanks to You

Church thankful for program support
Bethany Lutheran Church thanks the following programs supporting our Weekend Go Bags for Hungry Kids in Kelso, Kalama and Longview.
We have partnered with the Faith Food Bank in Kelso, the Eat and Thrive Program and the Family Community Resource Center in Longview, and the United Methodist Church in Kelso, who together are providing more than 600 bags of food per month children can eat on weekends at home when there is no free school lunch available.
Evangelical Lutheran Church of America has provided more than $16,000 over three years. The Longview Healthcare Foundation has provided $4,000 over two years. Amerigroup has provided more than $5,000 this year. United Way Phase 38 has provided $3,000 this year. Finally, the Firstenburg Foundation of Vancouver has just granted us $10,000 for the coming summer and school year.
We also thank the Kelso and Longview school districts’ administration and their homeless counselors/liaisons for supporting this program and distributing the food bags.
We are deeply grateful for the support that helps keep our children healthy, fed and prepared to learn in our schools.
Barbara J. Clausen,
Vice President
Congregational Council
Bethany Lutheran Church
Love Overwhelming grateful for grant
The Health Care Foundation has awarded Love Overwhelming a $20,000 grant to support the Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter, a partnership between Love Overwhelming and the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association.
During the last Severe Weather Shelter season, we served 205 nonduplicated individuals who were experiencing homelessness in Cowlitz County. This grant from The Healthcare Foundation will allow the Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter to continue to be successful and serve the most vulnerable people who are residing on the streets in Cowlitz County during severe weather events.
Thank you to The Health Care Foundation (thehealthcarefoundation.org) for supporting the work of the Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter and investing in the people we serve.
Chuck Hendrickson,
Executive Director
Love Overwhelming
Port of Woodland thankful for funding
The Port of Woodland board of commissioners will be holding a dual event for our two newest industrial parks. We will be hosting the event outdoors meeting the mandate for social distancing. The event will be the ribbon cutting in June for Centennial Industrial Park and the ground breaking for Rose Way Industrial Park.
We thank our funding providers including the Cowlitz County board of commissioners, the Washington State CERB, the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration; and our project teams: Gibbs & Olson and Rotschy Inc., for Centennial Industrial Park, and Ecological Land Services and HHPR for the studies, design and engineering for Rose Way Industrial Park.
Port of Woodland commissioners