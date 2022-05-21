Thanks to You

Grocery Outlet hosts fundraiser

Thank you so much to the Grocery Outlet for hosting a donation fundraiser for Spring Break Food Boxes for our families who needed support during Spring Break.

Grocery Outlet went over and beyond to promote the fundraiser with a sign and posted information at the check stands about the need we were trying to fill.

We thank our very generous community for donating close to $2,000 to compliment another personal donor’s cash donation to fill 150 food boxes for our Longview School District families.

Wow, what a huge surprise it was to be able to receive that support. Thank you so very much.

We also thank Altrusa and the E.A.T. Program for continuing to provide 265 weekend food bags for our Longview students. That ongoing support is amazing and so appreciated by the kids who receive them.

Supporting food for our families, CAP does a weekly We Feed Washington Program bringing fresh fruits and vegetables and a monthly emergency food distribution to the Family Community Resource Center for any family in Longview in need of food support. CAP has been an amazing partner. Thank you.

We always have community members dropping off groceries, snacks, clothes, school supplies and hygiene supplies on a regular basis so we have supplies ready to hand out to kids and families in need of those items. These community members stop by and randomly donate these miscellaneous items. Thank you.

And a huge thank you to our FCRC volunteers who keep the FCRC clean, organized, stocked and ready for distribution. Thank you Shelly, Cindy, , Cathy, Ron, Cindy, Nancy, Jackie and Randy. We really could not keep the FCRC going to serve so many families without your generous donations of time and energy. You are so appreciated.

Mollie DuBois,

homeless liaison

Longview School District

Grateful for supporters

The Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club members hosted the 10th Annual Rainier Revisited in April.

The extend a special thank you to the Beaver Homes Grange, the Rainier School District, Virginia Rose, the Sebring family, Jim Owen, the Stout family, Janice Riez with the RJSH office, Monica rea with the RJSH office, Perry Decker, the Hayward family, Patrick and Karen Haas, RJSHS Chapter of Rho Kappa, RJSH Principal Graden Blue, Kendall Fish, Kim and Tami Worrall, the Orman family, the Owen family, Marianne Retherford, the Nallon family, the Bach-Elliot family, Mareia Roberts, the Gutenberger family, Larry Girard, the Williams family, the Rainier Chevron, the Columbia River PUD, Mrs. Cochran-Moore’s classes, Aubrey’s Angels, the Baugness family, Melissa Pratt, the RJSHS Game and Geek Club, RJSHS librarian Ana Hansen, Cedriea and Melissa Heaberlin, Dawn Packard and Brian Harrison.

Thanks also to sponsors Kirk Fulmer of Educational Maps and Globes, the DuPont Historical Museum, the Rainier Historical Museum, Marcia Roberts, Bill and Michelle White of Willow Farm, Hampton Lumber, Dr. Annette Laing, Specialty Construction, Wilco in Kelso, Clatskanie Builders Supply, Mr. and Mrs. Basye, Teevin Brothers, Franklin Curtis/MaryAnn Curtis and Virginia Elliot, the Cochran-Moore family, the Rainier Education Association, Marianne Retherord, Sloans Abbey Carpet and Floor, the Stout family, the Owen family, Rainier Grocery Outlet, RSG Forest Products and Lowe’s in Longview.

Andrew Demko, teacher

Rainier Junior/Senior High School

Thanks to HEVIN for donating a van

We are Dean and Jan Johnson of Ariel, Washington. Dean has been a quadriplegic for almost 55 years. He was able to walk with Canadian (arm) crutches and use a manual wheelchair, but he hasn’t been able to stand with his crutches for about 12 years.

For the last seven years, he basically has used a power chair. The only time he uses his manual chair is when we go away from home. He needs to transfer from his power chair to his manual chair, then from his manual chair he needs to be pushed into our car, which is becoming more difficult for me (Jan) to do. When we get to our destination, he needs to be pulled from the car into his wheelchair. When it’s time to go home we start over with getting him back into the car.

It is not in our budget to purchase a van. Out of the blue, I received a call on my cellphone the second wee of April. The first thing I remember hearing is “Do you need a van?” At first, I thought it was a spam call, but soon realized it was not.

We have friends, Tom and Cathi Neal, from our former church in Toutle. Cathi saw a van on the internet from the HEVIN Foundation. She immediately asked Rachel Cox, an employee with HEVIN, if it still was available. This was in February. HEVIN needed time to ensure the van was working well. When we were called in April, Dean was not able to go with me, so I met with Rich Black and Rachel Cox at the Castle Rock licensing department. Not only did they give us this wonderful van, but when I started to pay for the plates, Rich said “No, we have this.”

Wow! What a wonderful gift from HEVIN, who also are very nice people.

The requirement to receive the donations was to be a veteran. Dean and I were in the Navy in the 1950s and 1960s.

Dean and I are so appreciative of HEVIN’s kindness by giving to us the 2008 Chevrolet van. It will be used well. This frees up him and me a lot. It’s been getting harder and harder for me to get him in and out of the car. Now Dean will have the freedom of being able to travel just about anywhere because the van has a powerful lift that will take Dean’s power wheelchair into the van.

This is wonderful. We thank the HEVIN for vets organization for their kindness.

Jan and Dean Johnson

