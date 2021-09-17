Thanks to You

Thanks for buying berries

Members of the Kelso Lions Club thank everyone who supported our berry sales by purchasing strawberries and blueberries.

Money made from the berry sale will be used to provide scholarships. We also support local youth sports programs, provide Christmas baskets for needy families, provide flag kits for elementary students, collect food for the Walk and Knock food drive, and collect eyeglasses and hearing aids for people of all ages who are vision or hearing impaired. These are just a few of the many community projects we support.

You are important and your continued support will help make these projects possible.

A special thank you to the Longview-Kelso Elks Club for letting use their parking lot for the berry distribution and to Kathi Graves for her help.

Darlene Little and

Colleen Walker,

co-chairwomen

Kelso Lions Club

