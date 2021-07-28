Thanks to You

This has been a challenging year for our community, students and their families. Without the help of our FCRC 55 Community Partners who offered services, donations, funds, volunteers to keep the FCRC serving our Longview students and their families, we would have seen even more struggles for our families in need during this time.

Thank you so much to everyone in the Longview community who has reached out and supported our program and our families.

We cannot say thank you loud enough.

Mollie DuBois,McKinney-Vento Liaison

Monticello Middle School

CAP grateful for generous grant

With a generous grant from The Healthcare Foundation, CAP is providing medical-grade sanitation of our public transportation vehicles and facilities to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and other illnesses within our community.