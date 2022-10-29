Thanks to You

Elks car show a big success

The Kelso Longview Elks No. 1482 Car Show Committee thanks all who attended, sponsored and/or donated to the Aug, 6 car show.

From this year’s proceeds, the committee was able to donate to our local veterans, Community

Home Health & Hospice, the Lower Columbia College Automotive Scholarship program, the Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans’ Motorcycle Outreach organization. All proceeds remained local.

The success of our show was only possible given the generosity of those who contributed.

Kelso Longview Elks No. 1482

car show committee

Unique Tin Car Club thankful

Members of the Unique Tin Car Club thank the following sponsors of our 47th Annual Car Show and Cruise: Stirling Honda, Office 842, Bob’s Paint Land, Gina Marie Trucking and Wheeler’s Auto Truck and RV Repair Center.

Thanks to this year’s jacket sponsors: Randy Norman Insurance, Art’s Automotive, Auto Tech, Renaud Electric, Behrend’s Body Shop, Champ’s Tree Service, Eldon Robbins Auto Sales, Evergreen Paint, WESCO, Hart Radiator and Air Conditioning, McCord’s—Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Ray Bechill Memorial sponsored by Mike Kingsley, Copies Today, Stirling Motors, Longview Tire and Auto, Performance Sheet Metal, R&R Motors, Hand N Sheet Metal, All Phase Construction, Edward Jones Financial, Mormac Logging, Marlin’s Auto Glass, Speedy Mart, Fisher Insurance, T&T Tire, Vernie’s Pizza and Wheeler’s Auto Truck and RV Repair Center.

Raffle and door prizes were donated by Wheeler’s Auto Truck and RV Repair Center, Wilco Farm and Garden, WestRock Paper Mill, Gunner’s Auto Supply, Lines and Designs, Art’s Electric, Wheeler’s Auto Truck and RV Repair, Scott Fisher—State Farm Insurance, McCord’s—Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Acur-it, Moose Drool Beard Oil and On Target Outdoors.

Thank you to the Longview Police Department, Ron Halblieb and Larry Bostain for keeping order during the cruise.

Thank you to the swap meet vendors for their participation.

Thank you to all the sponsors we may have forgotten.

Thank you to everyone who attended and participated in our event. Many local charities will benefit from this year’s event.

Thanks again to our sponsors, all of the businesses that donate door and raffle prizes. We couldn’t do it without you.

We look forward to “Always the Fourth Weekend in August” 2023 for the 48th Annual Unique Tin Car Show and Cruise.

Everett Timmreck,

event chairman

Unique Tin Car Club

Thanks for the FCRC support

The Longview School District’s Family Community Resource Center staff, students and families say a big thank you to the following for all the support this past summer and at the start of our school year.

We thank all of the different community members who drop food and snacks off for the FCRC pantry and for the E.A.T. program. E.A.T. supplies weekend food bags for our students who have food insecurities over the weekends. Thank you to E.A.T. and Altrusa for providing these weekend food bags to our students every Friday. We also thank the Lower Columbia School Gardens and CAP for providing weekly fruits, veggies and miscellaneous groceries for our families every Thursday.

We thank the Mint Valley Golf Course 9 Holers Club, Guild Mortgage Company and Island Pearls for all of the boxes and backpacks full of school supplies for our students. Families have been able to come into the FCRC and get the supplies their students need and were able to pick from some very nice needed supplies. The Ocean Beach Highway Walmart was amazing with the items donated to us after school had started with boxes and boxes of school supplies, lunch boxes, water bottles and soooooooo much more. Thank you all very much.

FISH was a huge support in providing shoe vouchers for more than 75 of our students who needed new shoes. Cutz4Kids provided us with several brand new pairs of shoes and socks for our liaisons to distribute to kids who were not able to get shoe vouchers from FISH. This was an amazing project that was part of the Cutz4Kids haircut project that provided free haircuts for students before school started.

And, we could not have any of this happening at FCRC without our volunteers in October including Shelly, Jackie, Randy, Ron, Nancy, Duane, Cindy and Judy. Thank you all for your time and support.

We also give a shoutout to our September Community Partners who help offer programs and services in the FCRC for our students and their families. Thank you Core Health, Columbia Wellness and the EPIC Coalition.

Thank you to everyone who has supported the FCRC and the families that access its resources and services. We appreciate you all so much.

Mollie DuBois,

McKinney Vento/

Homeless Foster

Care Liaison

Longview School District

Fundraiser for Link a success

Thank you to the Youth and Family Link Thrift Shop volunteers for hosting a successful Christmas and Vintage Sale fundraiser benefiting Link programs.

The thrift shop volunteers collected and stored items to sell at this fundraiser for the past four years. The volunteers dedicated countless hours collecting, cleaning, refurbishing and pricing items to sell for the fundraiser held in the Youth and Family Link gymnasium Oct. 21 and 22. The total amount raised for Youth and Family Link was an outstanding $17,489.

We also express our gratitude to Bob’s Sporting Goods for donating bags for the sale along with Taco Time of Longview for donating food for the guests and volunteers.

The Youth and Family Link Thrift Shop, located at 1212 Commerce Ave., Longview, has been a major resource for the programs of Youth and Family Link. Since its establishment in 1963 by members of the guild with generous support from the community at large, the Thrift Shop has provided funds to help achieve the LINK vision. Youth and Family Link’s success is rooted in the support we receive from the community. Since 1960, we have provided services to youth and families. Our commitment is to build a strong local community of support for families in need.

Emiley Siters,

Director of operations

Youth and Family Link