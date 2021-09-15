Thanks to You

Unique Tin car club thankful

The Unique Tin Car Club thanks all of our sponsors for their contributions to our 46th Annual Car Show and Cruise: Wheeler’s, Bob’s Paint Land, Cornwell Tools, Gina Marie Trucking, Meadowlark Dentistry, Stirling Motors, U-Neek RV and Office 842.

Their contributions were generous and helped make this event the success that it is.

Thank you to all the businesses that donated door prize items for our drawings. All donations were appreciated.

Thank you to the city of Longview and the Longview Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To all of the participants who brought their unique vehicles to the show, thank you.

Than you Maile at the Cowlitz County Event Center. Thank you, Ron Halblieb. Also, my special thanks to Don and Carol Jensen who put this car show together.

Thank you Phil Williams, Cody Price and Levi Morgan for the hours you donated.

I also thank all by brothers and sisters who work hard every year to put this event on.

We will see you again in 2022, the fourth weekend in August for the Unique Tin Car Show, Cruise and Swap Meet.