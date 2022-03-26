Thanks to You

ESS thankful for Challenge

Grant

Emergency Support Shelter thanks The Health Care Foundation for supporting the shelter with its Challenge Grant. These Challenge Grant money will support the free and confidential crisis services that victims of violence and abuse need and deserve.

Isolation from COVID-19 has only heightened the violence that is happening at home and we are grateful to partner with The Health Care Foundation so we can continue providing the vital supportive services for those in our community who have nowhere else to turn for hope and safety.

Sarah Hancock,

executive director

Emergency Support Shelter

1414 Club grateful for $24,000

grant

We thank The Health Care foundation for its generous donation to the 1414 Club in the amount of $24,000. Because of this grant, we will be putting in ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant restrooms. We are excited to finally be getting this project going as we have needed them for years.

We are so appreciative of their willingness to include us this year. On behalf of the membership and the board of trustees, we thank you.

Susan Fiskvik

1414 Club

KSD thankful for

retirees

School Retirees Appreciation Week is March 21-27 and we at Kelso School District express our gratitude to the people who devoted their time serving our students, families, and community.

School employees come into the hearts and lives of students at an early age. They provide countless opportunities and open endless doors of possibility for students during their careers. In their many and various roles, district staff mold and expand the futures of our youth every day with love, patience and determination. The significant impact they make lives on for generations.

Please join us in thanking those who spent their lives teaching, leading, coaching, cooking, caring, counseling, transporting and cleaning for our students and their families.

Mary Beth Tack,

superintendent

Kelso School District

CAP grateful for

donations

Lower Columbia CAP thanks the Junior League of Lower Columbia and Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso for their efforts and generous donations supporting housing for families fleeing domestic violence placed into temporary housing. These funds are used to provide necessary items to help families with children settle into their new home while staff from CAP and the Emergency Support Shelter assist them in their stabilization and search for permanent housing.

The Junior League of Lower Columbia funds help purchase things like cribs, baby items, beds for older children, books, shoes, and age-appropriate toys for children in families who have left with nothing. With these funds we’re able to meet the unique needs each family comes to us with.

The funds received from Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso provide first-night welcome kits for each family in the transitional homes that include a nutritious, easy-to-prepare dinner, fresh new towels for the children’s first baths in their new homes, a game the family can play together that evening, and other items to help the families settle in to their new safe space.

It’s with the support of these wonderful organizations that CAP, in partnership with ESS, is able to invite families fleeing domestic violence into homes that are welcoming and supportive of their needs.

Amanda Rasmussen

Program development

director

Lower Columbia CAP

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.