Thanks to You

Thanks to admin professionals

Happy Administrative Professionals Day (April 21).

Although there are many important roles in every school district, the role of administrative professional acts as the glue that binds them all together.

Administrative professionals are at the front lines of communication — answering phones, greeting visitors, welcoming new families and scheduling appointments. They are the keepers of school records and dispensers of sage advice. And they are always there with a tissue when a child’s feelings are hurt, a calm voice when parents are upset and a sympathetic ear when employees are stressed.

Anyone who works in a school district knows administrative professionals are the ones who keep things running smoothly, and they do it with smiles on their faces.

To all of our Kelso School District administrative professionals, your hard work does not go unnoticed. Thank you for all you do to keep us going.

Mary Beth Tack,

Superintendent

Kelso School District

