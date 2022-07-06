Thanks to You

FCRC thankful all the support

As the school year has come to an end, we want to thank our partners in the community that have donated to the Longview School District Family Community Resource Center in May and June.

Thank you to Altrusa and Eat and Thrive (E.A.T.) for their continued support to feed our Longview students who are food challenged on weekends with weekend food support. Combined, they finished June supporting more than 300 children each week.

We thank Lower Columbia CAP for their ongoing support to supply us weekly with fresh fruit and vegetable boxes for our families and supplying us monthly with lots of groceries for our families to come and shop for what their families need for the month. This has been a huge support for our families that are struggling with the high cost of groceries we are now seeing.

We thank the Faith Family Food Bank for partnering with us to hand out leggings, warm-ups, T-shirts, shorts and underwear for our students who have been in need of some new, clean and fun clothes to wear. The generous donations they share with us are so appreciated by the kids who receive them and they are so excited to get new fun clothes.

We also thank EPIC and Empower Up for supporting some of our students with clothes and sponsoring some of our AVID students on college visits for their post-secondary planning.

A big thank you to all of the community members who drop off clothes, food, snacks, school supplies and hygiene supplies at the FCRC. Your generous donations are very much appreciated and very much needed. Thank you for always thinking about the FCRC and dropping off these items to us.

the FCRC is supported by so many in our community in so many different ways and we say THANK YOU so much for all you do for the Longview school students and their families who visit the FCRC for support and resources.

Mollie DuBois

McKinney Vento

Homeless/ Foster

Care Liaison