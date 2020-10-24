 Skip to main content
Thanks to You
THANKS TO YOU

Thanks to You

Logo: Thanks to You

Thanks for the FCRC support

Thank you so much to the following businesses and agencies who have so graciously supported and donated to the Family Community Resource center for the Longview School District over the past summer.

Through the support of so many, we were able to provide weekly emergency food boxes to 50 to 60 families a week, 700 backpacks full of school supplies, activity bags with lots of supplies and socks to 50 children, ongoing support of snack bags, weekend food bags, diapers, bottom wipes, hygiene supplies, haircuts and new underwear to a numerous amount of students and their families.

Thank you to State Farm Insurance agencies Scott Fischer and Bob Beal, Bethany Lutheran Church, the Washington State Food Line, Farm to Family, and the Eat and Thrive Group for the local food donations that kept us going all summer.

Thank you to FISH, Altrusa, the Family Health Center and United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties for help with health and hygiene need of diapers and bottom wipes. Thank you to Red Canoe Credit Union, Youth and Family Link, BC Industries and Office Depot for backpacks and all the school supplies to stuff them with.

Thanks to everyone who participated in the Give More 24 campaign and the local Day of Giving event through the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties for all the supplies and donations that were given to the FCRC. It was awesome to see how much this community gives and shares to help our Longview students and their families.

Thank you to Great Clips and KGW-8 television out of Portland for providing haircuts. And to all of our community members who have made private donations to the FCRC, a great big thank you.

Mollie DuBois,

McKinne Vento/Foster liasion

Longview School District

