Thanks to You

for support in May

The Longview School District's Family Community Resource Center thanks the following organizations for their support during May.

With the COVID-10 pandemic, we have been so thankful to all of the different community agencies, businesses, organizations and community members who have stepped up to help keep our support and donations going out to our families that are struggling during this time.

Thank you to several community families for all of the cash, food and fresh vegetable donations to fill our weekly emergency food boxes.

A huge thank you to the Lower Columbia School Gardens for the fresh herb/vegetable container gardens they gave out at our Food Distribution Day and all of the fresh veggies they provide each week for our food boxes.

Thank you to Lower Columbia CAP for connecting us with the Washington State Emergency Food Lifeline to support our weekly emergency food boxes. That has been a huge help to get food out to our families each week.

All of this support has helped us to be able to help 45 to 55 families a week and provide about 200 weekend food bags for our students.