Thanks to You

LCSG grateful
for support
Lower Columbia School Gardens is thankful for support from United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties to help our work in improving educational outcomes for kids in the Longview and Kelso school districts
While COVID-19 cut our program a little bit short, we still were able to offer hands-on garden-based lessons to more than 620 Longview and Kelso kindergarten through third-grade students over the past year.
These lessons provide an opportunity for students to solidify classroom learning, connect with nature and move their bodies outdoors. Students return to their classroom ready to learn. Studies have shown—as have our own program evaluations—that this type of garden-based learning is effective at improving kids’ ability to learn, enhancing how they feel about themselves and their peers, and teaching content in a way kids can easily understand.
United Way also stepped in to help us respond to food insecurity needs in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling us to provide fresh produce, plants and seeds to many families facing financial hardship right now.
LCSG could not do this important work—whether emergency response or our regular programs—without the support of local funders such as the United Way.
We hope you will continue to support their campaigns in the future so local non-profits such as LCSG can focus on our work with kids and families.
Thank you.
Ian Thompson, executive director
Lower Columbia School Gardens
CHP receives
special grant
The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has awarded the Community Health Partners a special grant which will help protect our volunteer medical professionals and patients at the Free Medical Clinic from exposure to COVID-19.
This award comes at a critical time for the Free Medical Clinic and will be used for the special supplies needed during this pandemic.
On behalf of our volunteers and patients, the board of directors is grateful for the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington's recognition of our need.
Leslie Bombardier,
board secretary
Community Health Partners
FCRC thanks many
for support in May
The Longview School District's Family Community Resource Center thanks the following organizations for their support during May.
With the COVID-10 pandemic, we have been so thankful to all of the different community agencies, businesses, organizations and community members who have stepped up to help keep our support and donations going out to our families that are struggling during this time.
Thank you to several community families for all of the cash, food and fresh vegetable donations to fill our weekly emergency food boxes.
A huge thank you to the Lower Columbia School Gardens for the fresh herb/vegetable container gardens they gave out at our Food Distribution Day and all of the fresh veggies they provide each week for our food boxes.
Thank you to Lower Columbia CAP for connecting us with the Washington State Emergency Food Lifeline to support our weekly emergency food boxes. That has been a huge help to get food out to our families each week.
All of this support has helped us to be able to help 45 to 55 families a week and provide about 200 weekend food bags for our students.
A special thank you this month goes to United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties for providing us with a donation to support our families with diapers, bottom wipes and hygiene supplies. This was a big surprise and a much-needed donation.
We so appreciate all of the ongoing support and help form our community. Thank you all so very much.
Mollie DuBois,
Longview School District
homeless liaison
