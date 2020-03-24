Thanks to You

FISH thankful for $45K grant
In these uncertain times, the recent grant of $45,000 from the Health Care Foundation to FISH of Cowlitz County is more needed and appreciated than ever. This money will be used by FISH to protect our communities’ health by providing access to free vaccinations, prescription drugs, and dental and vision care for those in need.
The support we receive from generous organizations such as the Health Care Foundation, and from caring individuals, is essential to our success.
Since our founding in 1971, FISH has never had a paid staff member. Ninety six (96%) percent of funding we receive pays for goods and services from local businesses.
To learn more, or donate, please visit our website at: fishofcowlitzcounty.org
Bob Theriault,
board president
FISH of Cowlitz County
Family Promise is grateful for support
Family Promise of Cowlitz County just celebrated six months of operation.
Our mission is to assist homeless families with dependent children in building their path back home again. We do this in partnership with a great many people in our community, without whose faithful support we could never have gotten to this milestone.
We want to thank one particular group of them at this time.
When Family Promise’s guests (our term for our clients) are not at work, at school or at the day center working on their case management, they are being hosted by one of our 25 (and growing) partner congregations. These congregations provide these homeless families a safe, warm place to sleep; three meals a day; and their friendship and caring for a week at a time. Their members come together across denominational lines to show true love and generosity to some of the most vulnerable people in our midst. In becoming “home” to families with no homes, the members of these congregations give generously of their personal time and money, congregational space, food, other resources—and most of all, their hearts.
And not only do these congregations work together across denominations, but they like it. Often I hear from volunteers how much they’ve enjoyed meeting new people from other churches who they would not otherwise have met. Several volunteers have said this makes volunteering with Family Promise that much more fulfilling.
In this regard, Family Promise joins Habitat for Humanity and FISH in unifying people from congregations with different theologies in a practical mission that helps hurting people and thereby strengthens our community.
If anyone wants to know where the churches are, they’re quietly doing the work their boss charged them with, all around you. Here are the congregations who have made it possible to feed, shelter, and most of all, reconnect and empower our guests: Abundant Life Church of the Nazarene, Bethany Lutheran Church, East Hills/The Grove Alliance Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Evangel Christian Fellowship, Exodus Christian Fellowship, First Baptist Church of Longview, First Christian Church of Longview, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Grace Bible Fellowship, Immaculate Heart Roman Catholic Church, Kalama Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kelso First Baptist Church, Kelso Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Lake Sacajawea Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Longview Church of the Nazarene, Longview Presbyterian Church, Mint Valley Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Northlake Baptist Church, Renewal City Church, Rose Valley Friends Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Rose Roman Catholic Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
A special shout out goes to the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church, who not only rents us our 4,000 square-foot day center for $1 a year, but also subsidizes our utility bills and major facilities upkeep and makes periodic contributions of money on top of it. Your faithfulness does not go unnoticed.
Also, several more congregations will be joining us soon. We look forward to widening the circle among and across all denominations, creeds and philosophies.
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank these churches—many of whom are also active in the severe weather shelters, Habitat for Humanity, and FISH—for their active and powerful caring in our community.
We are amazed and overwhelmed with gratitude for all you do to truly live out the mission of Christ in the world.
Lisa P. Staudinger,
executive director
Family Promise
Thanks for the food bag support
Thank you very much to Eat and Thrive (E.A.T.) and the Altrusa ladies for the ongoing support of weekend food bags for our Longview students who are food challenged on the weekend.
These students look forward to their weekend food bags and so appreciate the food.
We also thank the Bunco ladies and Longview Radiology for their support of canned frutis and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, blankets, gloves and mittens. These are items we seem to hand out often and run short of them.
Thank you to Amerigroup insurance for their monthly cash donation to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to our families on our Grab and Go Grocer day.
We also include and thank Bill Ammons for his ongoing support of socks and coats, Bev Gilmore for hats and the Monticello staff for multiple bags of cothes.
We so appreciate our volunteers who work effortlessly in our Clothes Closet and Food Pantry at the Family Community Resource enter (FCRC) and all the volunteers who pack and deliver the weekend food bags to our schools.
A special thank you goes to Love Inc. for providing some furniture and household goods to families who just got housing.
The FCRC and families we serve feel very fortunate to have such a strong community support to reach out to our families in need.
Mollie DuBois
Longview School District
Vento liaison
Thanks for all of the support
We give a two part thank you to the generous people who supported Bill’s sock drive and brown bag day.
First, we had tremendous response to the sock drive, collecting and distributing thousands of socks to schools, homeless people and just folks with cold feet.
A big thank you to KLOG and BiCoastal Media for consistently advertising this, and the beautiful ads from The Daily News were very effective.
Jerry Ford encouraged ILWU Local 21 to donate really nice socks time after time. Fred Meyer, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Country Village, the Ocean Beach Highway Starbucks, Athlete’s Corner, the Kelso Eagles, the Kelso Senior Center, Pete and Dani Franett, Russ and Karen Neely, Jerry Ford and Bill Moran collected and contributed socks.
We are so thankful for every pair that came in. Thank you.
Secondly, the annual brown bag day was beautifully organized and run by Evelyn Marquez. Thank you to The Daily News, KLOG and BiCoastal Media for advertising this event.
Donated bread, peanut butter and jelly, doughnuts, fruit, cookies, chips and water were all packaged into nice lunches by the great volunteers. The building was furnished by the Kelso Housing Authority with Jolee and her staff helping.
Prepared lunches came from the Kelso Bus Garage, the Kalama School District, the Castle Rock Senior Center, Castle Rock High School, AMALAK, R.A. Long High School, Fibre Federal Credit Union and Huntington Middle School, who decorated many of their sacks and wrote encouraging messages on them.
Donations came from Bill Moran, the Kelso School District office, Faith Ruhland, the Willis brothers, Brad Thurman, Joe Gardner, Scott DeRosier, Jerry Ford and other people whose names we did not get.
Deliveries all over the county were made by Jerry Ford, Russ and Karen Neely, Jerry Holcomb, Peter Marquez, Pete Franett, Star, Dan Traxler and Jerry Kelly.
We appreciate every lunch, every donation and every volunteer who made this a success.
Thank you all.
Bill and Patti Ammons
Southern Smash event a success
Hello Life would thanks all those who helped make our Southern Smash event possible for our community.
We thank Youth and Family Link for donating their space and staff, AmeriCorps, Southern Smash, Three Rivers Athletic Club and all of the volunteers who donated their time.
We also thank the Longview Home Depot for donating the hammers and safety goggles and the Longview Grocery Outlet for donating healthy snacks.
Additionally, we thank Guse’s Coffee, Harbor Kids Dental, Hearth Coffee, The Sugar Pearl, Youth and Family Link, Kayla Humbyrd and Christi Brittain Art for donating items for the raffle and door prizes.
We are so grateful to serve our community and bring hope and healing to those who struggle with body image and eating disorders.
Shira Lile, director
Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services
