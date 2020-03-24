Thanks to You

We want to thank one particular group of them at this time.

When Family Promise’s guests (our term for our clients) are not at work, at school or at the day center working on their case management, they are being hosted by one of our 25 (and growing) partner congregations. These congregations provide these homeless families a safe, warm place to sleep; three meals a day; and their friendship and caring for a week at a time. Their members come together across denominational lines to show true love and generosity to some of the most vulnerable people in our midst. In becoming “home” to families with no homes, the members of these congregations give generously of their personal time and money, congregational space, food, other resources—and most of all, their hearts.

And not only do these congregations work together across denominations, but they like it. Often I hear from volunteers how much they’ve enjoyed meeting new people from other churches who they would not otherwise have met. Several volunteers have said this makes volunteering with Family Promise that much more fulfilling.

In this regard, Family Promise joins Habitat for Humanity and FISH in unifying people from congregations with different theologies in a practical mission that helps hurting people and thereby strengthens our community.