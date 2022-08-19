 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
People

Thanks to You to add to

  • 0
Logo: Thanks to You

LV library thankful for contributors

The Longview Public Library thanks the following contributors to our 2022 Summer Reading program: the Longview Library Foundation, Friends of the Longview Library, Longview-Kelso Early Bird Lions, Kelso Public Library, Longview Early Edition Rotary, Kelso Burgerville, Foster Farms, Friends of Longview, Franz Bakery, the Columbia River Maritime Museum, Build a Better World Garden, Castaway Pirates, Michael King, Micah and Me, the Longview Parks & Recreation Department, the Washington State Library, our wonderful staff, and all of our summer readers.

Thank you for making our summer great.

Longview Public Library

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices

Duba — Norma J., 55, of Longview, died Aug. 8 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Death Notices

Crayne- James "Jim" Clayton, 83, of Longview passed away one August 13, 2022 at OHSU. Steele Chapel

Death Notices

Chancellor- Mary Elizabeth, 88, of Kelso passed away on August 13, 2022 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Lions' Funchess making adjustment to tight end position

Lions' Funchess making adjustment to tight end position

Devin Funchess, hoping to play in the NFL for the first time since 2019, made the most of his opportunities in the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener. The former Michigan star had 21 touchdown receptions for the Carolina Panthers over the first four years of his career before it was slowed by injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, Funchess played in just 21 snaps on offense, but he capitalized on the playing time by catching four passes for 19 yards and a touchdown. He converted a key third-and-8 by breaking a tackle on his way to a 9-yard gain. Two plays later, he had a highlight-reel hurdle of Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tre Webb on his way to another first down.

CDC director announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes

CDC director announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes

The head of the nation’s top public health agency is shaking up the organization with the goal of making it more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come after amid criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. CDC leaders are calling it a “reset.” The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases. The CDC’s director told the agency’s staff about the changes on Wednesday. She says it’s a CDC initiative, and was not directed by the White House or other administration officials.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to save money this back-to-school shopping season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News