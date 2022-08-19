Thanks to You to add to

Devin Funchess, hoping to play in the NFL for the first time since 2019, made the most of his opportunities in the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener. The former Michigan star had 21 touchdown receptions for the Carolina Panthers over the first four years of his career before it was slowed by injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, Funchess played in just 21 snaps on offense, but he capitalized on the playing time by catching four passes for 19 yards and a touchdown. He converted a key third-and-8 by breaking a tackle on his way to a 9-yard gain. Two plays later, he had a highlight-reel hurdle of Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tre Webb on his way to another first down.