Thanks to You to add to

LV library thankful for contributors
The Longview Public Library thanks the following contributors to our 2022 Summer Reading program: the Longview Library Foundation, Friends of the Longview Library, Longview-Kelso Early Bird Lions, Kelso Public Library, Longview Early Edition Rotary, Kelso Burgerville, Foster Farms, Friends of Longview, Franz Bakery, the Columbia River Maritime Museum, Build a Better World Garden, Castaway Pirates, Michael King, Micah and Me, the Longview Parks & Recreation Department, the Washington State Library, our wonderful staff, and all of our summer readers.
Thank you for making our summer great.
Longview Public Library