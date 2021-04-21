Thanks to You to add to (copy)

 Skip to main content
People

Logo: Thanks to You

Community House thankful for grant

The Health Care Foundation has approved a $40,000 challenge grant for a first-floor renovation at Community House on Broadway. When we reach $40,000 raised and we are ready to begin the project, The Health Care Foundation will give $40,000.

The renovation includes expansion of the dining room, allowing more residents to participate in meals; building an ADA (American with Disabilities Act) restroom; building a pantry; installing a washer and a dryer; and building improved access for deliveries.

We provided housing and services for 595 residents. We served nearly 100,000 meals in 2020. This project will make an impact on the well-being of our residents for years to come.

Community House on Broadway is a clean and sober homeless recovery center. We offer safe housing and services for people who are working toward a self-sufficient future free from addiction. This project is dependent upon community support, and we are grateful for The Healthcare Foundations’ significant challenge grant.

Julie Rinard, CFRE

Community Relations

Director

Community House on Broadway

FISH grateful for foundation grant

The board of directors of FISH of Cowlitz County expresses our gratitude and thanks to the Healthcare Foundation for its recent grant to FISH in the amount of $19,000.

FISH will use this money to purchase health-related products and services from numerous local vendors to assist people in need. These include prescription medications, vaccinations, eyeglasses, dental care and needed medical equipment.

Now more than ever, donations from generous people and organizations such as the Healthcare Foundation make it possible for FISH to continue our 50-year tradition of helping our neighbors with emergency food, medical assistance and other needs.

For details about FISH, or to donate, visit our website at fishofcowlitzcounty.org.

Bob Theriault,

board president

FISH of Cowlitz County

