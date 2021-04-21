Thanks to You to add to (copy)

Community House thankful for grant

The Health Care Foundation has approved a $40,000 challenge grant for a first-floor renovation at Community House on Broadway. When we reach $40,000 raised and we are ready to begin the project, The Health Care Foundation will give $40,000.

The renovation includes expansion of the dining room, allowing more residents to participate in meals; building an ADA (American with Disabilities Act) restroom; building a pantry; installing a washer and a dryer; and building improved access for deliveries.

We provided housing and services for 595 residents. We served nearly 100,000 meals in 2020. This project will make an impact on the well-being of our residents for years to come.

Community House on Broadway is a clean and sober homeless recovery center. We offer safe housing and services for people who are working toward a self-sufficient future free from addiction. This project is dependent upon community support, and we are grateful for The Healthcare Foundations’ significant challenge grant.

Julie Rinard, CFRE

Community Relations

Director