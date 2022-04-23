Thanks to You t

Admin professionals

make a difference

Teachers and Administrative Professionals Day is April 27.

Although there are many important roles in every school district, the role of an administrative professional acts as the glue that binds our team together.

Administrative professionals are at the front lines of the day-to-day operations. They are in constant communications with students, staff, families and community members. They update schedules and records, balance budgets, make purchases, give sage advice, provide a calm voice when parents/caregivers are upset and lend a sympathetic ear for employees when needed.

Anyone who works in a school district knows, administrative professionals are the ones who keep our system running smoothly. They do so with grace and a positive attitude.

To all of our Kelso School District administrative professionals, your hard work does not go unnoticed. Thank you for all you do to keep us going. You make a difference.

Mary Beth Tack

Superintendent

Kelso School District

Thankful to CAP

for building ramp

I thank Lower Columbia CAP for allowing me to have a ramp built. Special thanks to Juanita and Greg for making it happen and especially DeWayne for building it. He did an excellent job.

Thanks again to everyone who made it easier for me to get around.

K. Moore

Silver Lake

KSD thankful

for teachers

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6), I thank each of the amazing teachers in our Kelso community for the pivotal role they play in the lives of our students and families.

Every day our teachers plan and deliver carefully crafted lessons to educate all learners in getting what they need when and where they need it. Supporting each and every student where they are, teachers continually individualize instruction. They motivate our youth and instill a love of learning that will serve students long after they have graduated.

Our Kelso teachers create an environment where they deeply know, value, and elevate the voice of each and every student. They implement standards-based, data-driven, rigorous and culturally-responsive instruction that supports students’ academic and social emotional learning.

I greatly appreciate our Kelso teachers’ commitment and dedication to our students. The difference they make is truly life-changing.

Please join me in thanking and honoring our teachers this year.

Mary Beth Tack

Superintendent

Kelso School District

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.