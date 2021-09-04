Thanks to You: Organizations grateful for support

LOG grateful for foundation grant
The Longview Outdoor Gallery is very grateful being the recipient of the Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation grant of $2,500.
It is unfortunate that our board never had the opportunity of meeting the Prices, yet we feel we know them in the spirit in their commitment of supporting the arts. This is especially true of Arlene G. Price who was an art teacher.
Our downtown is a little more enriched with this generous donation. It will be applied toward the purchase of LOG’s 21st permanent sculpture selected from the sixth round of eight new pieces to be installed on Sept. 11. They will remain in place for the public to enjoy for the next two years.
Hans Schaufus
Longview Outdoor Gallery
Thanks for all the 5K run/walk support
Happy Kids Dentistry and Orthodontics thanks the following sponsors and friends for helping us provide another free Happy Kids On The Run 5K run/walk to more than 400 registered participants.
We are humbled by the amount of generosity shown by these companies, organizations, and community minded people.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We can’t wait to make next year’s event even bigger and better.
Jammie’s Environmental, Red Leaf Organic Coffee, Youth and Family Link, Child and Adolescent Clinic, Twin City Bank, Heavenly Doughnuts, Whistle Doggy Daycare and Breeding, Patterson Dental, Wood’s Logging Supply, Focused Nutrition, Burkhart Dental Supply, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Dream Team Anesthesia, Baker Lumber, Toledo Telephone, Weatherguard Roofing, Lower Columbia Longshoremen’s Credit Union, Nippon Dynawave Packaging, Competitive Athletics, Longview Parks and Recreation, Diamond Showcase, Sloan’s Abbey Carpet and Floor, Progress Center, Renaud Electric Heating and Cooling, Bank of America, Central Welding Supply, Sessions Heating and Plumbing, Fibre Federa Credit Union, The Dog Zone, Triangle Bowl, Lonnie Mustion, Squirrel Fest committee, Kelso High School cross country team and Toledo High School football team.
The Happy Kids staff
CAP thankful for generous grant
With a generous grant from The Healthcare Foundation, CAP is providing medical-grade sanitation of our public transportation vehicles and facilities to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and other illnesses within our community.
Kelly Wagoner, CAP Transportation Program Manager shares, “Thanks to the grant from The Healthcare Foundation, we’ve been able to purchase electrostatic sprayers and medical-grade disinfectants to help protect even our most vulnerable riders. Now we can disinfect the buses even more thoroughly in about half the time that it was taking us to wipe them down. We know our methods are more effective this way and the solution used is less toxic than traditional cleaners. It’s safer for the passengers and the people cleaning.”