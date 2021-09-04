Thanks to You: Organizations grateful for support

LOG grateful for foundation grant

The Longview Outdoor Gallery is very grateful being the recipient of the Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation grant of $2,500.

It is unfortunate that our board never had the opportunity of meeting the Prices, yet we feel we know them in the spirit in their commitment of supporting the arts. This is especially true of Arlene G. Price who was an art teacher.

Our downtown is a little more enriched with this generous donation. It will be applied toward the purchase of LOG’s 21st permanent sculpture selected from the sixth round of eight new pieces to be installed on Sept. 11. They will remain in place for the public to enjoy for the next two years.

Hans Schaufus

Longview Outdoor Gallery

Thanks for all the 5K run/walk support

Happy Kids Dentistry and Orthodontics thanks the following sponsors and friends for helping us provide another free Happy Kids On The Run 5K run/walk to more than 400 registered participants.

We are humbled by the amount of generosity shown by these companies, organizations, and community minded people.