The Longview-Kelso Earlybird Lions wish to thank all of those who have purchased Carmel corn at Fred Meyer in Longview each Thursday. Your purchases help fund several local projects that help our community.

We donate school supplies to the Red Canoe Credit Union, as they generously match our donations. We also support local vision screenings and refurbishing eyeglasses. We donate used hearing aids to those in need.

The lions also partner with the Longview Public Library’s reading program to recycle outdated books.

Carmel corn will be available at Squirrel Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m., Aug. 25 at McMenamin’s during the Dance-A-Paloosa event.

Our motto is “We Serve” and we are proud to be part of our community!

Kay Koski

Longview-Kelso Earlybird Lions