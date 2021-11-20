Thanks to You letters: Local organizations offer thanks for support

Thanks for support for Pumpkin Run

On behalf of the students, staff and parents of Lexington Elementary School, we thank the following groups and people for their generous raffle donations toward our inaugural Pumpkin Run held recently at the school.

A special heartfelt thank you goes out to Fred Meyer and Lisa Baker for their generous donation of pumpkins and gift cards for our children. We also thank Ashlee Johnson of Burger King for her support of our annual run at Lexington. Thank you both very much!

We also thank Competitive Athletics and Sandy Mosier for his donation of prizes, and Kari Mackin with her fun basket for our raffle. Without these gracious individuals and groups, our event would not be able to take place.

We also share our appreciation to the many teachers who came and assisted with the event – and even gave up their planning time. Your support helps to make the day go so easy.

It is because of the above-mentioned contributors that we can have great community activities at Lexington Elementary School. Once again, thank you very much! We are looking forward to our annual run again next October.

Scott Sims and

Rhonda Jorgenson

Pumpkin Run Chairpeople

FISH grateful for generous grant

The Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation recently awarded a generous grant of $10,000 to our hometown non-profit FISH of Cowlitz County. The FISH board of directors offers our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Price Foundation for this gift.

This funding will locally purchase milk to add to the food boxes FISH distributes to hungry families each weekday through our network of 18 churches in Longview and Kelso.

FISH is celebrating the 50th anniversary of our mission to provide food, prescription drugs, dental care and eyeglasses, help with utility bills, propane, work shoes, and other assistance to our neighbors in need.

Contributions from kindhearted people and organizations like the Price Foundation are essential to the ongoing success of our all-volunteer efforts.

For details or to donate please visit our website, fishofcowlitzcounty.org.

Bob Theriault,

Board president

FISH of Cowlitz County

