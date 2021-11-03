 Skip to main content
Thanks to You letters: Local organizations offer thanks for support
People

Thanks to You letters: Local organizations offer thanks for support

Logo: Thanks to You

Thanks for golf tourney support

A heartfelt thank you to all of the sponsors of, and participants in, the fifth annual Cowlitz County Service Center “Forget Me Not” golf tournament held at the Three Rivers Golf Course. Your support enables the service center to provide assistance to a multitude of veterans of all branches of the Armed Forces.

Honoring our veterans are the following sponsors: American Legion Posts No. 155 and 24, Anderson and Anderson Advisory, Audio Express, Behrend’s Auto Body, Bob and Jeanette Inman, Brian Huffman, the Canterbury Inn, Central Welding, Bud Clary Chevrolet, Cascade Eye Care, Collins Architectural Group, Copies Today, the Corner Cafe, D&C Lemmons Enterprise, Diamond Showcase, Dommic Tupua, Don Lemmons, Downing Diversified, Duane Smith, Elam’s Home Furnishings, Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Flower Pot. the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Grocery Outlet, Gunnar’s Auto Supply, Hilander Dental, HEVIN, Hop-N-Grape, Interfor, Jecco Realty, Jessica and Tom Baker, Jeff and Trish Wilson, Judy Wilson, Julie Rinard (Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce), Keller Williams/Mike Wallin, Ken Anshultz (in memory), Keigan Baker Memorial, Larry Geiger, the Lexington Minit Mart, J Squared Barrel House, Longview Orthopedic, the Longview Pioneer Lions, Newrock Homes, Office 842, Pat Connors (Kelso golf team), the Legion Riders (Patriot Guard), Patriotic Housewives, Quality Gear Inc., REMAX, Sarah Hutchinson, the Sari family, Scott and Gina Foister, Scott Trebilcock, Sign Print 360, the Silver Star Bar and Grill, Simple Simoon Salon, Shelley Rinard, Randy Hall, Randy Peck, SERVPRO, Sloan’s Abbey Carpeting and Floors, Storybook Delights, Teri’s Restaurant, The Sugar Pearl Dessert Co., The Shop, Three Rivers Golf Course, Triangle Tavern and Woods Logging Supply.

Jim Stonier, trustee, Cowlitz County Veterans’ Service Center

FISH grateful for generous grant

The Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation recently awarded a generous grant of $10,000 to our hometown non-profit FISH of Cowlitz County. The FISH board of directors offers our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Price Foundation for this gift.

This funding will locally purchase milk to add to the food boxes FISH distributes to hungry families each weekday through our network of 18 churches in Longview and Kelso.

FISH is celebrating the 50th anniversary of our mission to provide food, prescription drugs, dental care and eyeglasses, help with utility bills, propane, work shoes, and other assistance to our neighbors in need.

Contributions from kindhearted people and organizations like the Price Foundation are essential to the ongoing success of our all-volunteer efforts.

For details or to donate please visit our website, fishofcowlitzcounty.org.

Bob Theriault,

Board president

FISH of Cowlitz County

Thanks for support for Pumpkin Run

On behalf of the students, staff and parents of Lexington Elementary School, we thank the following groups and people for their generous raffle donations toward our inaugural Pumpkin Run held recently at the school.

A special heartfelt thank you goes out to Fred Meyer and Lisa Baker for their generous donation of pumpkins and gift cards for our children. We also thank Ashlee Johnson of Burger King for her support of our annual run at Lexington. Thank you both very much!

We also thank Competitive Athletics and Sandy Mosier for his donation of prizes, and Kari Mackin with her fun basket for our raffle. Without these gracious individuals and groups, our event would not be able to take place.

We also share our appreciation to the many teachers who came and assisted with the event – and even gave up their planning time. Your support helps to make the day go so easy.

It is because of the above-mentioned contributors that we can have great community activities at Lexington Elementary School. Once again, thank you very much! We are looking forward to our annual run again next October.

Scott Sims and

Rhonda Jorgenson

Pumpkin Run Chairpeople

