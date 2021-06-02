Thanks to You: Groups express gratitude for support

LCSG thankful
for the support
When school districts closed their physical doors in 2020, we never imagined that a year later we’d still be navigating a global pandemic. Though our community has faced the same hardships as many around the world — uncertain economic futures, lost learning, lost loved ones, and ruptures to our social fabric we had taken for granted — we also have witnessed resiliency and hope here in Southwest Washington.
Thank you for your ongoing support of Lower Columbia School Gardens as we weathered the COVID-19 pandemic alongside you. We would not still be here growing food, creatively reaching families during virtual learning, cooking with you on YouTube, and slowly but surely working next to students in our gardens again without your help.
LCSG is looking ahead to a brighter future. We are working toward some big and necessary goals that we won’t achieve without you. With two new gardens coming online at Wallace and Lexington elementary schools, and a higher need for LCSG to support student learning, nutrition, and physical and mental health in our community, we need to hire more program staff.
Thanks to immense community support we have 20 school gardens, but without adequate staff who plan and facilitate garden lessons, help teachers get their classes into their garden for science and literacy lessons, mentor middle school students after school, harvest and distribute produce, and cook with kids, we cannot fulfill our mission of truly empowering our community with real food and hands-on learning. Installing and maintaining a garden gets us part of the way, but our garden programs are where we really see kids’ lives changed for the better, and those programs happen because of our incredible staff.
Currently, our spring matching campaign sponsored by The Health Care Foundation is taking place. Money donated by the public will be matched dollar for dollar by the foundation up to the LCSG goal of receiving $20,000. People can donate online at lcschoolgardens.givingfuel.com/website-donation-page.
Consider donating today and help us grow so we can expand our impact by working with more kids to grow food, learn and explore together in our corner of the world. And thank you.
Lower Columbia School Gardens
CORE Health
grateful for grant
The Health Care Foundation has awarded CORE Health a grant in the amount of $2,304 to purchase YMCA of Southwest Washington memberships for our clients. This grant will help clients improve their lives.
We look forward to launching this new program which will inspire our clients to make good health a lifelong goal. Our staff will work alongside clients as they create their own plan and develop healthy habits to improve their well being.
We appreciate The Health Care Foundation's long history of support for the health of our community.