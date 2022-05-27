Thanks to Yo

Group thankful for grant for bicyclists

Longview Active Transportation gives a big thankyou to the people who helped with executing the grant provided LAT by the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Many people in Cowlitz County are not aware the county and Longview are on one of the most popular bike touring routes in the USA. We welcome people from all over the world with some of them biking from Alaska to San Diego and beyond.

Given the generous grant provided by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, citizen volunteers and members of Longview city staff installed new bike racks downtown at popular locations on Commerce, 14th and 15th avenues; and in the Civic Circle. These bike racks provide somewhere safe for people to lock their bicycles while shopping, grabbing a meal, or just visiting the commercial district. Also, directional signs guiding tourists to facilities they might need while visiting Longview were installed on West Side Highway and Fisher’s Lane, and on Ocean Beach Highway and Pacific Way. These signs will encourage bike tourists to stop and shop before going to their next destination..

In addition, the grant included event bicycle racks. Now, when festival attendees bicycle to one of the summer festivals, they will be able to lock their bikes to one of our 10 new portable event bicycle racks. Biking to the festival allows attendees to start their festive day right from their own front yard, on their bike.

A true volunteer program and tremendous thanks to the following for their support of this project: Kurt Sacha, Ken Hash, Morgan Palmer, Nancy Vandehey, Longview City Sign Shop, Longview City Street Department, Love INC, Matt Carnahan, Rick Jaspers, Pat Keating, Clark Carroll, Trey Davis, Art Birkmeyer, Marti Fine, George Winn, Matt Keebler, Genece Cooper, Bethany Stockton of Sportworks, John Akers, the Longview Complete Streets Committee, and the Longview Lodging Tax Advisory Tax Committee.

Longview Active

Transportation

