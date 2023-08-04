On July 19 and 20, the Heritage Bank Women’s Scramble was held at Three Rivers Golf Course. We had a field of 90 players from Washington, Oregon and as far away as Arizona. This tournament was a great success due to some very fine local sponsors and organizations. Because of the generous help from our many sponsors, our tournament will be able to make donations to four different charities in our local area benefiting women, children and senior citizens.

Our deepest gratitude to our title sponsor Heritage Bank and Lorie Blain for her guidance and assistance in helping our tournament become the great success it is each year.

We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to the following sponsors: Jerri Henry of Cowlitz Boat and RV Storage, Noelle Hamilton Attorney at Law, Twin City Bank, Wee Care Day Care and Preschool, Three Rivers Men’s Association, Steelscape, Comfort Inn, Triangle Bowl, Diamond Showcase, Shamrock Bar and Grill, Wilcox and Flegel, Anderson and Anderson Advisory.

The Hole-In-One sponsors was Max Kamp of Continental Investor Services; the KP sponsor was Eldon Robbins Auto Sales; and the Snake Line sponsor was Mary’s Bar and Grill.

We were extremely grateful for the two days of awesome catering by Amalak of Kalama and The Crowded Kitchen of Toledo.

Thank you also goes to the Three Rivers Women’s 18 Hole Association who donated gifts and time to make a very successful raffle that will benefit children at Christmas time.

A special thank you goes to Pat Palmer of Copies Today Speedy Litho, Diana Boaglio owner of Global Images Graphic Design and Marketing and Rightline Equipment Inc. for sponsoring the event tent.

We also want to express our deep gratitude to Kelso/Longview Elks 1482, as well as Lance Satcher and his staff from Three Rivers Golf Course for all their time and effort in making our golf tournament a huge success.

Finally, a heartfelt thank you to Dot Joslin for all her dedicated work helping us make this such a successful tournament. And to our generous Goodfellas for your donation of time and energy to our lady’s event.

Jody Harper and Patti Humpla

Co-Chairmen, Heritage Bank Women’s Scramble