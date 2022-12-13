Thank You: YMCA thanks sponsors of grandparents' ball

The YMCA of Southwest Washington wishes to express our sincerest and warmest thank yous to all the following people, sponsors, businesses and volunteers for making our fifth Annual Grandparents/Grandchildren’s Ball on Sunday, Nov. 20 a big success!

The event is an annual event generally the weekend before Thanksgiving, and is a fundraiser for our Goodtymes Program which is nearly 50 years old and helps fund activities and events for our area's adults with special needs. It helps give them independence, social skills and a quality place to learn and do things they wouldn’t otherwise be able to do.

Without the communities support, this would not be possible. From the decorating of the ballroom to the huge prizes donated, we are truly blessed by a community and individuals that support our program.

A great thank you goes out to the following:

The Chautauqua Lodge, Long Beach

The Seashore Inn, Seaside

Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service, Woodland

Bob’s Sporting Goods

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Papa Murphy’s

Pancake House

Stuffy’s II

Kyoto’s Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

Cornerstone Flowers

Lemon Drop

Jansen Floral Effects

15th Ave. Safeway

McCord’s Dodge – Chrysler-Jeep

Odine Husemoen

Shayne’s Diesel & Auto mechanics

Shelly Butler & Family

Ray Bartley

Grant Hadler

YMCA volunteers

And finally, EVERYONE who attended and supported this worthwhile and greatly needed program!

Thank you all and happy holidays to everyone from YOUR YMCA!

YMCA of Southwest Washington

Longview