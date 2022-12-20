Thank You: Thanks to volunteers, sponsors, runners who made Harvest Classic a success

On Nov. 30, the Longview Early Edition Rotary Club presented local nonprofits with $11,150 in donations from proceeds raised from the 42nd Harvest Classic 5K or 10K walk/run held Oct. 2 in Longview.

Lower Columbia Community CAP’s HELP Warehouse is the primary beneficiary of the Harvest Classic. The HELP Warehouse provides food to eight area foodbanks in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties. This year, Rotary presented the HELP Warehouse a check for $7,500. Since its inception in 1980, the Harvest Classic has raised over $170,000 for the HELP Warehouse.

Thank you and congratulations to the 414 walkers and runners who crossed the finish line. A special shout out goes to our Community Challenge Teams:

• Community Home Health & Hospice

• City of Longview

• Cowlitz County Government

• Express Employment Professionals

• Gibbs & Olson

• Kirkpatrick Family Care.

Longview Early Edition Rotary also thanks the many organizations and volunteers who made the event a success. Our sponsors included:

• ilani Resort

• State Farm Insurance – Bob Beal Agency and Jessica Wade Agency

• Child & Adolescent Clinic

• Westrock

• Port of Longview

• Bicoastal Media

• Prographyx

• Collins Architecture Group

• Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce

• The Daily News

• Columbia Bank

• Gibbs & Olson

• JH Kelly

• Lakeside Industries

• Longview Parks & Recreation

• Riverwoods Chiropractic

• Twin City Bank

• Crafty Devins LLC and the Devin Family

• Express Personnel

• Reprographics

• Bud Clary Auto Group

• J Squared Barrel House

• Express Employment Services.

Others to whom the Harvest Classic is indebted for their support include:

• City of Longview

• Cowlitz County Government

• Carl’s Towing

• Cowlitz Valley Runners

• LifeWorks

• Faithful Servants

• Mountain View Construction

• Salvation Army

• Rotarians

• Lower Columbia CAP staff

• Lower Columbia College men’s basketball team and many individual volunteers.

Thank you!

Kevin S. Rentner

Harvest Classic race director

Longview Early Edition Rotary