The 2023 Cabaret, “A Night to Remember,” was a great success. The Board of Directors of Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia extends their heartfelt “thank you” to all of the wonderful sponsors who supported the underlying costs of this fundraising event.

We greatly appreciate the people in the audience who came to watch their friends and neighbors ply their talents onstage. The standing ovations were awesome. Thank you!

This year’s beneficiary, Youth and Family Link, provided rehearsal space for some of our evening practices. Thank you! A few of their staff and volunteers also sang and danced and enjoyed themselves enough to want to do it again.

We want to give a special thank you to Jordan Burns and Diamond Showcase for the donation of the beautiful sapphire and diamond pendant. The young lady who won it in the raffle drawing was appropriately thrilled.

We will be back in 2025 with the next version of a Cabaret Follies production.

Ramona Leber, president

Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia