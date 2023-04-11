On behalf of the Rainier Senior Center, I would like to thank the businesses that contributed to the success of our St. Patrick's Day raffles. This year we had two raffles. One we called the "rainbow raffle" that included baskets of goodies and gift certificates. The second raffle was our "lottery board" where folks had a chance to win $100 worth of scratch-off tickets.

Additionally, a huge thank you goes to our volunteers and our very own leprechaun who worked so diligently as well as to people who purchased tickets. The proceeds will go toward our nutrition program.

Thanks again to: Costco, True Value, Dog Zone, Miracle Ear, Sound Authority, Country Financial, Dutch Bros, Pie Trio's, Applebees, Rainier Liquor Store, Triangle Bowl, Ol' Pastime, Deli Mart, Kirby's Fish, Corner Cafe, Sugar Pearl, Red Lobster, Rainier Oregon Historical Museum, Stuffy's, Brim, El Tapatio, Cornerstone Cafe, Canterbury, Lowe's, Rainier Farm & Treats and all of the volunteers who made baskets or lap robes.

Jan Rich, President

Rainier Senior Center