Lower Columbia School Gardens is grateful for a generous donation from Kellogg Garden Products.
Kellogg provided two full pallets of their organic Harvest Supreme soil amendment, which kids are using at 19 school gardens this season to give our veggies an extra strong start.
We appreciate that Kellogg is a family business and their products are organic, locally made and produce amazing results. They have donated generously each spring for many years, which is a big part of why our gardens thrive like they do.
Community partners like Kellogg make our work possible — thank you!
Ian Thompson, operations coordinator, founder
Lower Columbia School Gardens
