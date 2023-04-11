The Community House on Broadway would like to thank the Health Care Foundation for approving a $30,000 challenge grant to Community House on Broadway to be used to help cover the costs of Substance-Use Disorder treatments for residents at the shelter and transitional housing facility.

The funds will pay for services for residents whose health insurance does not cover the cost and have no other resources or options to receive treatment. Specifically, our project aims to aid those with Medicare insurance because Medicare does not cover SUD treatments.

Community House on Broadway is a clean and sober homeless recovery center and these funds will help many people recover from addiction, allowing them to live free, happy and healthy lives. We would like to express our gratitude to the Health Care Foundation for helping us make this work possible.

Community House on Broadway is seeking out SUD Treatment Agencies that can help us in this mission. Please contact us if you are interested in serving the Medicare SUD clients.

Frank Morrison, executive director

Community House on Broadway, Longview