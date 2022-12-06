Thank you: Longview School District resource center staff thanks community for help

As school is off and running, we would like to thank many organizations, businesses and community members for their ongoing support for the Longview School District's Family Community Resource Center, or FCRC, and the new Family Engagement Center. The students and their families that access both centers want to know all of your donations and time are so much appreciated.

Thank you to the American Legion Auxiliary members for the school supply drive and their continual support of bringing items to the FCRC. We had an enormous donation of school supplies from the Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway. We can't say how amazing it was to be able to give to our families, and the boxes just kept coming! We also appreciate the Faith Family Food Bank for sharing their huge donation of binders for the students. Thank you!

Thank you to the Red Canoe Credit Union and Bethany Lutheran Church for providing groceries and monies for groceries in our pantry. Families are still in need of extra groceries and keeping the pantry full has been very helpful. A huge thank you to our E.A.T. and Altrusa teams who continue to supply our food-challenged students with extra support over the weekends. We also want to let the Moose Lodge know how much the hygiene supplies and socks were appreciate and used. We can never have enough socks this time of year.

A special thank you to Shelly who consistently brings us clothes, food and supplies as needed, and to the grandmas who are always dropping off weekend food, snacks, Halloween candy and pantry food. We want to say thank you so much to all the community members who are continually dropping off donations for our kids and families. Thank you.

We have also had a lot of community partners donating time, services, resources or supplies to the FCRC. Thank you CAP, Cowlitz Free Clinic, Kinship Navigation, Lower Columbia Passport Scholarship Program, Read and Grow, Columbia Wellness, CORE Health, and Fish. Thank you to all the above who have really supported us in so many ways. We really appreciate all you do for our kids, families and staff.

Mollie DuBois

Longview School District homeless liaison