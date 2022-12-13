Thank You: Longview barrel racing champ thanks sponsors

We want to thank Tru Most's barrel racing sponsors Diamond Showcase, Baldwin Legal Services, Lovendahl Barrel Horses and Toast Properties. Their generosity has helped to give Tru the opportunity to pursue her passion.

Thank you to the Cascade West Productions team produced by Karen Askin for putting on local barrel races for Tru to be able to attend. Tru has been going to CWP events since she was 10 years old. These ladies have supported her, taught her, and helped her to become the barrel racer she is today.

Thank you to the Northwest Junior Rodeo Association and the Washington State High school Rodeo Association for providing opportunities for young riders in our area.

Thank you to Ryan Lovendahl and KC Groves for being the most amazing coaches a girl could ask for. Their coaching and knowledge have not only brought the team together, but have also given Tru the confidence to believe she could do big things in this sport.

Thank you to Kelly Kaminski and the team at KK Run for Vegas and Junior World Finals for the opportunity to represent the city of Longview in barrel racing.

We also want to let the community know that there is a barrel racing or gaming event at the Cowlitz County fairgrounds almost every weekend. It’s family friendly and free to watch and there is often a coffee cart and snack truck on site.

Nichole and Tru Most

Longview