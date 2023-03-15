March 13 through 17 is Education Support Professionals Week (formerly known as Classified School Employees Week). This week, and throughout the year, we honor the education support professionals who work day in and day out for Kelso students’ academic supports and well-being. These professionals play a vital role in forming a healthy school community as they help students inside and outside the classroom.

There are seven services under the Education Support Professionals umbrella, including administrative/clerical, custodial and maintenance, nutrition, healthcare, para-educators, security, technology, interpreters and transportation services. I want to take this time to honor the dedication and hard work of all our education support staff. It takes each and every team member working together in their unique roles to provide all the components of a quality education. Their roles are our team’s glue, making every aspect happen on a daily basis.

Our Education Support Professionals make #kelsostrong. Please join me in thanking them for all they do.

Mary Beth Tack

Superintendent, Kelso School District