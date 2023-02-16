February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. CTE programs are an integral part of the K-12 education system and are coordinated with other workforce development programs. CTE courses offer students the opportunity to develop skills through project-based hands-on learning, acquiring specific skills to pursue their career passion while building a foundation for lifelong learning inside and outside the classroom.

All CTE courses focus on industry-aligned technical skills strengthened with core academic standards. Many of these courses provide an opportunity to earn both college and high school credits. Classes offered for CTE dual credit are competency-based, reflect state- or industry-defined skill standards, and often provide opportunities to earn industry-recognized certificates or credentials. Through industry partnerships and collaboration between secondary and postsecondary educators, CTE dual credit offerings are academically rigorous, responsive to employer needs, focused on essential workplace skills, and contextualized to make the subject matter relevant.

Every CTE course is approved by OSPI through an application process. Applications include course frameworks, extended learning opportunities, skills gap information, labor market data review, advisory meeting minutes and more.

CTE teachers are required to stay up-to-date on industry standards and best practices by participating in advisory committee meetings three times a year. The purpose of the CTE advisory committee is to support educators, students and local industry partners in developing, establishing and evaluating CTE programs to ensure students are well-prepared for the world of work.

There are currently 70 CTE courses offered by Kelso School District, seven of which are held off-campus and led by industry partners. We want to thank the 38 staff members who work closely with the local community, industry leaders and colleges to continually stay current on course offerings.

Mary Beth Tack, Superintendent

Kelso School District