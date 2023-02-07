National School Counseling Week is Feb. 6–10, and Kelso School District would like to honor and recognize the pivotal role counselors play within our district.

Implementing a comprehensive school counseling program, Kelso counselors are a vital part of the educational process as students meet the challenges of growing up in the 21st century. Our counselors are actively engaged in helping students be seen, heard and valued.

Focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, career and social/emotional development, counselors support students as they explore their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. Counselors also work with teachers and other staff to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves. All of which brings us closer to attaining the goal of 100% graduation and enrollment in post-secondary opportunities.

Our 16 school counselors hold master’s degrees and complete a rigorous certification process. In addition to extensive training, they exhibit commitment and compassion when it is needed most. For all this and more, we are grateful to each and every Kelso counselor for making a difference in the lives of our students, staff, and families.

Mary Beth Tack, Superintendent

Kelso School District