Allen- Robert P., 92, of Rainier passed away on January 28, 2023 at his in Rainier. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Grimes- Donald Raymond, 87, of Kelso passed away on February 1, 2023 at Ray Hickey Hospice in Vancouver. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Golubickas — Carlyn Ann, 90, of Tacoma passed away on January 27, 2023 in Tacoma. Steele Chapel

Clearwater- Jeffrey David, 74, of Castle Rock passed away on February 1, 2023 at his home in Castle Rock. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Cremato…

