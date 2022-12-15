Thank You: Kelso schools employee praises local 'village' raising children

My roots run deep through the Kelso School District and this community. As 2022 comes to a close and I reflect on the past year, my heart goes directly back into the community that has stepped up in so many ways.

This is the second year the Family & Community Resource Center, or FCRC, has been in our new location and fully operational. I have been blessed by leaders of this community, school board members, colleagues from the Kelso School District, students and their families along with everyday people reaching out to help make our program a success. Our community partners are an incredibly valuable part of what we are able to accomplish. Families come into the center to gain support, confidence and receive a hand up. With our partners, the Family & Community Resource Center will continue to change lives, one youth/one family at a time.

The FCRC is just that, a resource center for our students and their families. Our approach is that of supporting the whole youth, whole family. At its inception we thought of the many families we would be able to clothe and feed. And yes, we do feed and clothe our students and their families, but the needs have drastically changed over the past several years. Parents come into the center today to create resumes, job search, conduct Zoom interviews, navigate the housing market, apply for health insurance, social and emotional support and so much more. Kelso School District offers people a safe place to educate their children and opportunities to thrive; our mission is to support the whole youth, whole family for students from pre-K through graduation. That being said we realize this job is bigger than us.

• The American Legion and Patriot Guards have made the Kelso School District a priority. The last Sunday of every month we receive approximatly 500 lbs. of fresh food items. CAP warehouse takes our order for Food Lifeline and delivers to our center every Friday. I am eternally grateful for the generosity these agencies show and I am so proud to partner with them.

• Rotary has an ongoing food drive through local businesses in our community and delivers the bounty each Thursday morning. The Rotarians have a specific needs list from us and what does not come in, they provide through Amazon!

• Butler Acres Blue Jays organize an annual Turkey Trot canned food drive each year and the Family & Community Resource Center has been the lucky recipient of that bounty two years in a row! “WE ARE KELSO.”

• Bethany Lutheran Church sponsors a program called the ELA hunger Grant. The funds raised are distributed through the Faith Center Food Bank backpack buddies program, which sends an average of 795 weekend meals home monthly.

• Faith Food Center director Bev Jones works tirelessly to feed and meet all the needs of Kelso School District students and their families.

• Windermere Foundation of Kelso/Longview requested 25 tags from my giving tree again this year.

• Cascadia Metals learned of our program through a community-wide food drive and called the FCRC asking for 20 tags. When I delivered those 20 tags the owner came out from his office and he quietly asked for another 20 tags.

• The city of Kelso’s City Manager Andy Hamilton called one afternoon after a visit to the FCRC where he had the opportunity to observe an interaction with students and said, “I’ll take 50 of those tags!” As the tags were filled and the gifts were being delivered, my joy began. As I watched the parents collect the gifts, their eyes filling with tears of gratitude, I am certain the moms will be as delighted on Christmas morning as the kids are who are receiving the gifts.

• Windermere Foundation, Cascadia Metals, Andy Hamilton and the city of Kelso provided a true Christmas for homes that would not have had a holiday without their kindness. Since we met, each one of the agencies has visited the FCRC numerous times dropping off hygiene items, toys, laundry soap, food, and clothing. I look around this space of mine, cupboards full, student needs met, and feel so lucky to be serving this community. They all truly have hearts of service. I am forever grateful for their generosity. It takes a village to raise a child and I am so blessed to be a part of this village.

A special thank you to the everyday heroes that walk through my door asking for ways to get involved. I appreciate our partnership with Community House on Broadway, ESS, Fish, Family Promise, Ethnic Support Council, Bombas sock company, Panera and Food Lifeline. As a collective group, we all embrace the idea that a success for one is shared by all.

Thank you for allowing me to do what I love and call it work.

Nancy Baldwin

Kelso School District

Family Support Specialist