In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12), I would like to thank each of our extraordinary teachers in the Kelso school community for the incredibly important roles they play in the lives of our students and families.

Teachers spend countless hours on the academic and overall well-being of each and every Kelso student. They plan and deliver carefully crafted lessons with the goal of reaching and educating learners at all levels while striving to individualize instruction as needed.

Our teachers commit to ensuring that each and every student receives what they need to reach our goal of 100% graduation and preparing them for post-secondary success through expanded knowledge and opportunities.

More than ever, our teachers make a difference! They show up every day to implement standards-based, data-driven, rigorous, and culturally-responsive instruction that supports students’ academic and social-emotional learning — creating safe and encouraging environments for each and every student.

I am grateful for our Kelso teacher team!

Please join me in thanking and honoring our teachers this year.

Mary Beth Tack, superintendent

Kelso School District