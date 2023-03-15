Family Promise Cowlitz County would like to take this opportunity to say "thank you" to the Junior League of Lower Columbia for their generous donation from the Festival of Trees. Family Promise is not just a shelter, but a holistic solution to homelessness.

Every child deserves a place to lay their head at the end of the day, and FPCC is successful because of all our wonderful churches and community partners. This donation will be utilized for our community kitchen and dining room remodel.

Thank you again.

Dawn Morgan

Executive Director, Family Promise Cowlitz County