People

Thank you: Cowlitz County Art Renaissance Team thanks donors for fall event

The Art Renaissance Team, or ART, would like to thank all those who attended and supported our "Fall For Art Benefit" held October 22 at Grant’s at the Monticello Hotel Grand Ballroom.

Fall For Art was underwritten by many gracious donors, including those who provided the cost of tickets for several staff members from the Longview Public Library. These library employees were recognized for their many creative children's activities.

Donations made both before and during the event will help to fund a Chihuly glass sculpture to be housed in the Longview Public Library. In addition, proceeds from the event enabled ART to reach a generous matching grant from the Honorable Frank & Arlene Price Foundation.

ART is grateful to the wonderful volunteers who assisted with our event. We would also like to acknowledge the following businesses, organizations and individuals for their contributions.

  • Bicoastal Media
  • Capstone Cellars
  • Chihuly Studios
  • Kaye Clinch
  • Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
  • Columbia River Reader
  • Copies Today
  • Grant’s at the Monticello
  • Grant and Sherry Hadler
  • KLOG/KUKN/The Blitz
  • Sue Lane Koontz
  • Poouster Graphics
  • Reprographics, Inc.
  • Julie Rinard
  • Tacoma Museum of Glass
  • Teague’s Interiors
  • The Magic of Craig Martin
  • The Main Event Party Store
  • Three Rivers Audio Visual

Art Renaissance Team

Cowlitz County

