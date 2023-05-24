Community support vital to GiveBIG

The Art Renaissance Team would like to thank the Southwest Washington Community Foundation, Washington Gives and all those businesses, organizations and individuals who made GiveBIG, the community-wide giving days on May 2 and 3, a success for Cowlitz County nonprofits.

It was a phenomenal effort to coordinate, especially the collaborative event for participating nonprofits in Cowlitz County held in The Merk.

In particular, Ian Thompson, operations coordinator and founder of Lower Columbia School Gardens, and Ariel Largé, co-founder of The Broad Strokes Project, should be acknowledged for their leadership and sheer hard work to make GiveBIG big in Cowlitz County.

They took on the heavy lifting — reaching out to local nonprofits, providing timely communication and coordinating the nonprofit event at The Merk.

Ariel deserves kudos for her marketing and social media efforts as well as coordinating the raffle baskets and the GiveBIG passport to ensure there was exposure for all participating nonprofits at The Merk event.

ART is also grateful to Wendy Kosloski of Teague’s Interiors for helping with our table display at The Merk event and for hosting the apron-decorating workshop as a GiveBIG fundraiser for ART.

Thanks to these efforts, participating nonprofits, including ART, had an opportunity to share about the good work they are doing locally. It was impressive and powerful to see so many organizations come together in a spirit of collaboration for the greater good of our community.

ART truly appreciates our generous community and our wonderful supporters. A big thank you for giving big during GiveBIG!

Retha Porter

Art Renaissance Team