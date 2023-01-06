Thank You: 'Banner year' for CAP donations in Longview

As 2022 has closed, I have been reflecting on the generosity of our community members during this holiday season. As families were struggling to put special holiday meals on the table and cover other holiday expenses both, Safeway and the Building Trades Unions came through with much needed meal donations.

This year was a banner year, with 7,000 pounds of ham delivered to CAP for holiday meal distribution, by the following Building Trades Unions, LKBCTC, CWCLC, IBEW 48, UA 26, UA 669, BM 502, IW 29, LIUNA 335 IUOE 701, Heat and Frost LU 36, IAMAW 536, SMART 66, LEA, ICWU 747c and SEIU 925. To all the union members, we are so thankful for this ongoing outpouring of care for our fellow community members.

A big thanks also goes to the Safeway shoppers who contributed to the holiday meals program and to Safeway management for assuring that the local contributions stayed in our local community to help our neighbors who are struggling. This distribution made a positive difference in so many households over Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Wishing all a Joyous New Year,

Ilona Kerby, executive director

Lower Columbia CAP