The Art Renaissance Team (ART) would like to thank and acknowledge the Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation for the generous matching grant of $10,000 dollars. This grant will assist us in acquiring a glass sculpture by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly to be housed in the Longview Public Library.

The matching grant has been an inspiration for ART to raise additional funds toward the project. As the result of multiple fundraising efforts, individual donations and in-kind donations, we achieved and exceeded our goal to meet the match.

The matching grant not only gave us the chance us to raise more money, the challenge provided us with more opportunities to share about the benefits of having a public work of art by a historically significant artist from our state in our own historic Longview Public Library.

We are truly grateful for this wonderful opportunity.

Retha Porter, Chair

Art Renaissance Team, Longview