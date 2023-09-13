We would like to thank all the volunteers, businesses, organizations, sponsors, clans and participants who helped to make the 2023 Kelso Highlander Festival a success. It was a great weekend full of fun and bagpipes.

Our goal is to have a cultural event with Scottish tradition which brings people to Kelso to help celebrate our rich heritage. With the community’s support, we will continue to grow and be able to keep the festival a free community celebration of our heritage.