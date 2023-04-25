The Longview area AARP Tax-Aide volunteers would like to thank Lower Columbia CAP and the Longview Library for their support of the AARP Tax-Aide program.

Both organizations have generously hosted the Tax-Aide program, which allows IRS certified AARP Tax-Aide volunteers to provide free tax preparation and assistance to our community.

In addition, both organizations provided phone appointment services, which our taxpayers were able to use to make appointments for free tax preparation.

Longview area AARP Tax Aide is very grateful to both sites for their assistance.

Linda Constans, district coordinator

AARP Tax Aide for Cowlitz, Wahkiakum counties