Tentative razor clam dig dates depending on toxin test results

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers in late August announced tentative days people can dig for razor clams through the end of December. The approval of the dates are pending on marine toxin test results which usually take place about a week or less before each set of openings, according to an article published in The Daily News in late August.

Much of the 2020 season was canceled because of high domoic acid levels.

Shellfish managers also said the number of clams that can be dug has increased to 20 from 15.

Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis will be open for digs, but the Kalaloch beach will not open because of continuing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams, states the TDN article.

Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig. No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening and all diggers 15 years old or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.